Faysal Bank & K-Electric Collaborate for Customer’s Relief in times of Economic Crunch

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading Islamic Banks in the country, and K-Electric have come together to ease customer’s payment burden in times of economic crunch.

As part of the collaboration, Faysal Islami Noor Card holders will now be able to pay their electricity bills through easy installment plan options of up to 3 months. Faysal Islami Noor card has gained immense popularity amongst industry card customers because it is a Shariah-compliant alternative to conventional credit cards that offers amazing discounts and offers.

Speaking on the occasion, Head Consumer Finance (FBL), Mr. Aneeq Malik said: “Customer convenience has always been of paramount importance to the Bank and our partnership with K-Electric is a depiction of our commitment to our customers. We are confident that through the proposition will allow customers to manage their monthly expenditures in a more convenient and relaxed manner.”

Delighted at the launch of this campaign, Chief Distribution Officer at K-Electric, Mr. Amer Zia said, “Our collaboration with Faysal Bank through this offer is another testament of our commitment towards providing maximum relief to our consumers”.

Mr. Feroz Khan, Head Unsecured Business (FBL) further added, “We are committed to further building customer loyalty by offering the best in class products and benefits to our valued customers. This collaboration aims to ease customer expenditure on their KE billings specifically in the high billing periods.”

