FBR Partners With Karandaaz Pakistan For Digitalization Of Tax System

In a significant development, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) signed a pact with Karandaaz Pakistan for the digitalization of the tax system. This agreement aligns with the latest reforms in tax administration. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met the FBR and Karandaaz officials recently to review different options and the importance of facilitation of business and people-centric approaches in the design of digital solutions. During this meeting, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two.

According to Mr. Aurangzeb, the initiative has a lot of potential. It can be realized by using the best human capital to lead the assessment and design. He added to engage experienced international consultants who have enforced tax digitalization solutions in parallel contexts.

FBR Signs An Agreement With Karandaaz Pakistan

Under the agreement, Karandaaz Pakistan will help FBR in the appraisal of the business needs, existing IT infrastructure, and systems. Moreover, both will together look into the business processes to establish the context and scope for digitalizing the tax system using service-oriented and taxpayer-centric use cases.

The pact was signed by FBR Member Reforms and Modernisation Ards­her Salim Tariq and Karan­daaz Pakistan Dir­ector Digital Services Sharjeel Murtaza on behalf of their respective organizations. In addition to that, FBR Zubair Tiwana also put a substantial focus on automation of its processes and digitalizing the economy, including the supply chain. He suggested undertaking multiple endeavors to address the challenge of the undocumented economy and expanding the tax base.

As per Karandaaz Pakistan CEO Waqas ul Hasan, the transformation will put the taxpayers' natural systems at the center upon completion. Moreover, it will help to make the tax administration more resilient and agile.