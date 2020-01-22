A media briefing session was organized by Ignite to showcase the achievements of its flagship program DigiSkills; an online portal to give one million trainings in the future of work using technology. The session was graced by Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Federal Secretary (IT & Telecom) and Mr. Syed Junaid Imam, CEO Ignite.

DigiSkills program aims at equipping the youth, freelancers, students, housewives, professionals, etc. with knowledge, skills, tools & techniques necessary to seize the opportunities available internationally in online marketplaces as well as locally to earn a decent living.

FEDERAL SECRETARY (IT & TELECOM) LAUDS IGNITE’S ROLE IN EQUIPPING PAKISTAN WITH DIGITAL SKILLS

Mr. Syed Junaid Imam, CEO Ignite added that the program has already provided trainings to over 782,000 enrolled trainees, many of whom are now self-employed and earning foreign exchange through freelancing across the country.

During the session, the implementation model behind the program was discussed, which reflected adoption of a data based decision making approach for quality assurance in all spheres of the program.

The honorable Federal Secretary (IT & Telecom) Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui acknowledged the accomplishments of the DigiSkills Program. He spoke about the recently launched Digital Pakistan Policy which stands on five pillars; Access & Connectivity, Digital Infrastructure, eGovernment, Digital Skilling & Training and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. He further added that “under the 4th pillar which is Digital Skilling & Training, DigiSkills program is a promising and fruit bearing initiative which is contributing to push Pakistan beyond its current position at the international fora.”

Enrollments for DigiSkills batch 6 are underway with 250,000 seats available. The courses are scheduled to commence from 17th February 2020 where training would be given for 3 months.