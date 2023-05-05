FIFA 23 EA Servers Down!! Ultimate Team & Online modes Are Inaccessible

Recently, EA Sports addressed an issue with some players being unable to access the FIFA 23 EA Servers due to an error. As it was Thursday, some of the players will also be glancing to claim their Division Rivals rewards, however, the bad piece of news is that most players cannot access any online features including Ultimate Team right now due to an issue with the EA servers.
FIFA 23 EA Servers Are Down Due To An Issue
An error message popped up when players tried to enter FUT while some players can’t get past the FUT 23 loading screen. The error read:
“an error occurred downloading the FUT Squad Update. Please try again”
Let me tell you that the FIFA 23 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo is currently live in Ultimate Team. A large number of players will be wanting to access FUT 23 to open Packs before the Community TOTS and Eredivisie TOTS squads leave tomorrow. The Premier League TOTS is tipped to be the next squad to enter FUT, however, if you want some players in the Community and Eredivisie TOTS squads for your team, you don’t have to try for long to get them.
The good part is that EA Sports recently provided an update on the issue on their @EAFIFADirect Twitter, with the statement:
“We are investigating reports of some players being unable to connect to EA Servers and will provide an update in this thread when available.”