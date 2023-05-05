Saudi Arabia Replaces Visa Sticker With QR Code

According to the latest reports, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently introduced a new initiative. The ministry is aiming to scrap the Saudi Arabia visa sticker on the beneficiary’s passport to replace it with an electronic visa and read its data via a QR code.
Saudi Arabia Visa Sticker To Be Replaced By QR Code
Reports claim that the new hop in technology will be in operation initially in the Kingdom’s missions in seven countries including United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
This development has come as Saudi Arabia strives to update its visa system to make it more tech-friendly instead of just improving the quality of consular services provided by the country. In addition to that, Saudia is on a task to revolutionize travel and tourism in the country for which a new airline has also been introduced dubbed Riyadh Air. It is tipped to serve more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030. It would not be wrong to say that the kingdom is taking quick steps under the directives of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman who is no doubt quite ambitious in leading the region through soft power.
We all know that Saudi Arabia hosts two of Islam’s holiest sites Makkah and Medinah and welcomes pilgrims around the year for Umrah and Hajj. The kingdom has also recently introduced applications like Nusuk for the issuance of permits for the purpose of Umrah and has been increasingly depending on technology to facilitate the pilgrims who come there for religious reasons. The point notable here is that for the very first time, Saudi Arabia would be welcoming Hajj pilgrims in huge numbers i.e. around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted.
