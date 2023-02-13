Fill Oppo Product Ambassador Application & Get A Chance To Receive Free Oppo Find N2 Flip For Testing

Advertisement

We have been getting a lot of leaks regarding the highly anticipated Oppo Find N2 Flip since its announcement. The company introduced it last December in China. Now, the smartphone is all ready to make its global debut on February 15. The good part of the news is that the brand is looking for Oppo Product Ambassadors in order to test this foldable smartphone. If you are interested in testing this Oppo Foldable phone, all you have to do is fill out an application and here you go! You will get your hands on a free Oppo Find N2 Flip for testing. The company claims to send you their flagship foldable phone as a result of selection and you can just keep it!! Isn’t it amazing?

Advertisement

Here’s How to Get A Free Oppo Find N2 Flip Phone

All interested people in getting early access to the flagship Find N2 Flip can fill out the Oppo Product Ambassador application here with all the required information. The point worth mentioning here is that Oppo is accepting applications until 11:59 PM (GMT+8), on March 10, 2023. If you get selected, you will receive the upcoming highly anticipated handset for testing. After that, you can just keep it.

Advertisement

If you don’t know about Oppo Find N2 Flip Specs, then here you go. The handset will come with a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120 Hz OLED main folding screen together with a 3.2-inch 60 Hz OLED outer display. Moreover, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek’s Density 9000+ SoC, assisted by in-house developed MariSilicon X NPU. The smartphone is expected to have two rear cameras, one is a 50MP main sensor while the other one is an 8 MP ultrawide. The selfie snapper of the smartphone will be 32 MP. It means users will be able to take selfies from the main duo using the outer screen of the device.

The Find N2 Flip will run Android 13 with Oppo’s ColorOS 13 on top. As far as the battery is concerned, as expected the smartphone will come with a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W support for wired charging. There had been no words regarding wireless charging or RAM/Storage yet.

Brace yourselves for the London launch event. Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has set up a live stream on YouTube, and the launch event is going to start at 14:30 local time that’s 15:30 CET, 9:30 AM EST, 6:30 AM PST, and 20:00 IST. Stay tuned!

Advertisement

Also Read: IPhone 13 Series PTA Approved Updated Prices (Feb 2023) – PhoneWorld