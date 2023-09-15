Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Launch Date Announced

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is actually the second title in the ongoing Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. All the fans have been anxiously waiting for the game. The good piece of information is that the launch date of the highly anticipated game has been announced. It will make a debut at PlayStation’s September State of Play event. It means that the highly anticipated RPG will launch on February 29, 2024.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth To Release on February 29

Square Enix recently announced the launch date alongside a trailer. The all-new Final Fantasy 7 rebirth trailer is filled with characters and locations. I hope that minigames players of the original game will be very familiar with Cait Sith, Vincent Valentine, Kalm, Junon, The Golden Saucer, and more. In addition, the company also confirmed that the game will boast Chocobo racing, Chocobo breeding, and showdowns against the series’ iconic Weapons.

The Final Fantasy VII remake project appears to be one of the most ambitious retellings of a video game story. As we are quite near to the release of the second part in February, the game’s creative director has given us some more information. Let’s have a look:

Rebirth seems to pick off directly where Remake ended. It starts from the time when Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith, and Red XIII headed towards the small town of Kalm. However, Square Enix has not yet stated approximately where in the original storyline the game might end. The noteworthy thing is that the gameplay will take around 100 hours to complete. Anyhow, the final Fantasy VII Rebirth is all set to release exclusively on PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024. So. let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.
