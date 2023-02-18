Firaxis Officially Announces A New Civilization Game

Advertisement

The good piece of news for gaming fans is that Firaxis Games has recently announced a new Civilization Game. Studio made an official announcement regarding the development of the new game. So, are you guys excited?

A New Civilization Game Is On Its Way

Firaxis has recently announced that former COO Heather Hazen will be the new studio head. Together with that, we came to know that a new game is under development at the studio. However, let me tell you that Firaxis didn’t confirm whether it would be the seventh game in the mainline series or if it would be a spinoff of Civilization: Beyond Earth. COO Heather Hazen stated:

"I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to carry on the studio's storied legacy, beginning with the announcement that Firaxis is in development on the next iteration of the legendary Civilization franchise,"

In addition to that, Hazen also aims to explore new projects. He further added:

“I’m lucky to be working with some of the best developers in our industry, and we have plans to take the Civilization franchise to exciting new heights for our millions of players around the world. In addition, we will continue to support Marvel’s Midnight Suns with post-launch content, and explore new creative projects for our teams.”

All Civilization fans have been anxiously waiting for confirmation of a new entry for seven years. The studio released Civilization 6 back in 2016. So, it’s been a while since to see a new game by Firaxis. The studio has been working on its other premiere strategy franchise XCOM: Chimera Squad. The point worth mentioning here is that they most recently tried something brand new with the aforementioned Marvel’s Midnight Suns as well.

It is quite obvious that the studio just made an official announcement. There is no mention of a release date, mechanics, or any other game details, so, keep in your mind that the upcoming game is most likely still years away. The studio is going to make a new game without one of its leading figures, however, as former creative director of the XCOM franchise and Marvel’s Midnight Suns Jake Solomon recently announced his departure from Firaxis.

