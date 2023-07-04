Apple is currently working on its next AirPods Pro. Most likely, the company will release a USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro alongside the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup this fall. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the next AirPods Pro will come with many high-end features.

Apple is reportedly developing a new hearing test feature for AirPods Pro that is designed to detect possible hearing issues. The new hearing test feature, which is coming in addition to other AirPods features arriving as part of iOS 17, will “play different tones and sounds to allow the AirPods to determine how well a person can hear”.

Apple AirPods Pro: Hearing Test, Body Temperature, USB-C and More

Additionally, Apple is working on developing additional health sensors for future generations of AirPods. One is the ability to read body temperature from the ear canal. This method is more accurate than reading temperature from the wrist. Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra models use this method while users sleep.

Separately, Gurman says Apple is exploring how it could better position AirPods as a hearing aid by building on existing features like Conversation Boost and Live Listen. Neither feature has regulatory approval yet. However, FDA last year eased hearing aid purchase rules. Now, Apple has to hire engineers from traditional hearing aid makers and take advantage of the opening in the market.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in March that Apple would release a second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case later this year. Kuo said it was unclear if any other hardware changes are planned for AirPods Pro in 2023.

