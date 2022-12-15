First Official Video of OPPO Find N2 Series & Price Leaked

Oppo flip phone is in the air for the last few weeks. Now when Oppo Find N2 is about to be launched today, the company has released the First video of Oppo Find N2 series in preheat video. This video has confirmed all the rumors and leaks that we were hearing during the last few weeks.

Video of OPPO Find N2 Series

Let’s see the video first and then discuss all the aspects one by one.

The video above shows that Find N2 Flip has a large external screen. The size of this screen is 3.26 inches and it covers half of the body of the phone. Just after this external screen, there are two dual cameras and a flash as expected.

Oppo Find N2 flip’s vertical display is 6.8 inches, 120Hz, Samsung E6, UTG glass having a 21:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the external cover display as revealed above is 3.26 inches, vertical screen with a 16:9 ratio.

Coming to one of the most important aspects of the device, that is the camera, Oppo Fine N2 Flip comes with a 32-megapixel front lens supporting autofocus. The dual lens combination is made of a 50-megapixel primary shooter + 8-megapixel super-wide-angle.

This foldable phone is said to have significantly improved the range, crease, signal, and other basic experiences that previous foldable phones lagged. It is said to be the industry’s largest size vertical folding screen phone having a weight of just 191g. It has come with the MediaTek chipset which is the only drawback I see in this device since previously it was told that the device will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 low-frequency version processor.

The company has not revealed the price of the device in the video, but some sources have revealed that it will come in three memory configurations priced at 6599 yuan, 7099 yuan, and 7599 yuan respectively.

The device is going to launch outside its parent company as well which means we might get to buy it as well.

Also Read: New Oppo Find N2 Is Expected To Make Appearance at Inno Day 2022 Event