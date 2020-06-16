FM Qureshi Stresses on Use of Modern Technology for Efficiency in Official Matters

The incumbent Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi has emphasised on the need for the use of modern technology for the efficient running of official matters.

While addressing a meeting with the representatives of several telecom companies recently, the minister stated that in this rapidly changing world, sessions and meetings were being organized virtually via the video link and other advanced technologies.

The meeting primarily discussed the increasing use of the latest technology in the ministry. Mr Qureshi reiterated the need for formulation of future policy and mechanism while keeping in view the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, Telenor has published its international research report, which states that the Covid-19 pandemic has stimulated global social and economic change that would otherwise have taken many years to realise.

Gorm Andreas Grønnevet, vice president at Telenor Research, said, “There is no such thing as going back to normal”.

The report has stated a few predictions with the claim that these would shape the new, post-coronavirus world. One of the predictions which I would like to mention is “New city infrastructure to facilitate a new way of work”, as the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed many office-bound workers to work from their homes. There is a strong possibility that traditional office complexes will not remain so essential after all.

According to the report, “More and more people are starting to adjust to working remotely, either from home and near home, – we expect the pandemic to accelerate this trend”.

On the brighter side, it will also mean that less commuting means less time spent in traffic and limited traffic in general, which will eventually result in less pollution, cleaner air, improved public health and improved productivity and efficiency.

