The gender gap can be seen anywhere, from the real world to the gaming world. Most protagonists in the gaming world are males. However, Rockstar games is going to change it by featuring their first female hero in Grand Theft Auto 6.

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 will reportedly have a Latina protagonist as one of the game’s two main characters. If accurate, this will be the first entry to include a playable female lead. The decision aligns with Rockstar’s internal push to improve working standards and culture, including a reduction in mandatory overtime and a narrowing of the gender gap inside the company.

The feedback regarding the new development was also taken from the Rockstar employees. In interviews with over twenty current and former employees, the majority viewed the company’s recent adjustments as good, resulting in an overall morale boost.

For the First Time, a Female Character will Play a Lead role in GTA 6

Furthermore, a source entails that Bonnie and Clyde will impact the GTA 6 characters. It’s possible that, similar to GTA V, you’ll be able to switch between them on the fly, though we don’t know clearly how this will work.

Rockstar and GTA 6 aim to be vastly different from previous versions. Once notorious for making fun of everyone, especially marginalized groups, the business is now more conscientious about the content of their games. Apparently, the corporation abandoned plans to include a Cops ‘n’ Crooks mode in GTA Online when George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in the summer of 2020.

Similarly, Rockstar has apparently reduced its gender pay gap by placing a greater emphasis on equality – both physically and mentally. As a result of Rockstar’s improved workplace policies, employees have healthier work schedules with less stress, which has elongated the duration of GTA 6’s development.

