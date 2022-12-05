Fortnite Chapter 4 Is Now Available: Boasts New island, Dirt bikes & Geralt of Rivia
All the Fortnite fans were anxiously waiting for the upcoming chapter 4 of the game. The good piece of news is that their wait finally came to an end following a lengthy live event and a few hours of downtime. Fortnite Chapter 4 is finally here and it includes many big changes for the long-running battle royale.
What We Know About Fortnite Chapter 4 So Far
The most notable change worth mentioning here is the brand-new island, which boasts a number of new points of interest including a citadel housing a character known as “the Ageless,” a mine full of a new material called kinetic ore, and some kind of abandoned farm as well.
In addition to that, it also includes a new vehicle in the form of a dirt bike called a “trail thrasher” in the game. The game now has the ability to roll around in a giant snowball, “reality augments” that will give you randomized buffs as the match will go on. Moreover, the flying jellyfish will restore your health, and brand-new guns including a rifle will shoot blades, and a melee weapon called the “shockwave hammer” will also make its way to the game.
Epic says that with Chapter 4, Fortnite has certainly moved to Unreal Engine 5.1, which means a number of high-end visual features. The good part is that it will be including high-quality ray tracing and more lifelike lighting. Moreover, it will now be available to players on PC and next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X as well.
The point worth mentioning here is that those who purchase this season’s battle pass will have unlockable characters including the Doom Slayer from Doom and the witcher himself, Geralt of Rivia. They will join Fortnite originals like a skater dude named Massai and an axe-wielding girl obsessed with boba. The Incredible Hulk is also expected to be able to purchase in the item shop soon.