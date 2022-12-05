Fortnite Chapter 4 Is Now Available: Boasts New island, Dirt bikes & Geralt of Rivia

All the Fortnite fans were anxiously waiting for the upcoming chapter 4 of the game. The good piece of news is that their wait finally came to an end following a lengthy live event and a few hours of downtime. Fortnite Chapter 4 is finally here and it includes many big changes for the long-running battle royale.

The most notable change worth mentioning here is the brand-new island, which boasts a number of new points of interest including a citadel housing a character known as “the Ageless,” a mine full of a new material called kinetic ore, and some kind of abandoned farm as well.

In addition to that, it also includes a new vehicle in the form of a dirt bike called a “trail thrasher” in the game. The game now has the ability to roll around in a giant snowball, “reality augments” that will give you randomized buffs as the match will go on. Moreover, the flying jellyfish will restore your health, and brand-new guns including a rifle will shoot blades, and a melee weapon called the “shockwave hammer” will also make its way to the game.

Epic says that with Chapter 4, Fortnite has certainly moved to Unreal Engine 5.1, which means a number of high-end visual features. The good part is that it will be including high-quality ray tracing and more lifelike lighting. Moreover, it will now be available to players on PC and next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X as well.