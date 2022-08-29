Fortnite Is Again Hosting ‘I Have A Dream’ Anniversary Event

According to the latest reports, Epic is again collaborating with Time Magazine to hold an in-game event, “March Through Time.” The company is all set to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on August 28, 1963. Fortnite Anniversary Event is held in commemoration of Martin Luther’s speech just like last year.

This is not the first time Epic is hosting such an event. Epic debuted the event to a mixed reception last year as well. However, at that time it had to quickly remove players’ ability to perform most emotes while loaded into it. All I remember is that there were defining images of it with stuff like Superman and Rick Sanchez raising the roof in front of a projection of Martin Luther King Jr. who was a staunch critic of the government of the United States and was martyred for his political activity.

No doubt, it seems great that people aren’t sneezing before Martin Luther King, but it still feels a bit insensitive. I don’t want to say that video games have no place in teaching history⁠. We all know that Ubisoft has actually done some great work with its Discovery Tour which opens in a new tab Mode for the most recent Assassin’s creed games.

The thing worth mentioning here is that those strip out a lot of the Assassin’s Creed to do it. A few things are true. However, all things are not permitted or allowed at all. So, there’s no need to worry about the silly stuff that gets in your way. It doesn’t hurt either Assassin’s Creed history or is not directly tied to the present as well.

Also Read: Here Is An Exciting News For XBOX 360 Fans – PhoneWorld