Full Specs Leak of Xiaomi 12 Lite

This year Xiaomi had released the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X. All these three devices are the company’s latest flagship devices. Xiaomi is still not done for the year. It has few more devices on their list that they plan to launch. The Xiaomi 12 series most rumored 12-Ultra is in the line of devices to be launched. There is yet another version of the Xiaomi 12 that will come before the Ultra variant i.e. Xiaomi 12 Lite.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite will be the successor of the last year’s Mi 11 Lite 5G and Lite 5G NE.

The specs of the Xiaomi 12 Lite are more similar to the last year’s Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. The 12 Lite is said to have the same chipset like the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE i.e. Snapdragon 778G chipset with two RAM options i.e. 6GB with 128GB internal storage and 8GB with 256GB internal storage. The device will be running on Android 12 with MIUI 13. The display size is 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with an upgraded refresh rate to 120Hz from 90Hz refresh rate of 5G Lite NE. The fingerprint scanner is under the display rather than on the side-mounted. The battery capacity of the device has also been enlarged to 4,500 mAh than the 11 Lite 5G NE which was 4,250 mAh. The 12 Lite will support the 67W fast charging whereas the 11 Lite 5G NE supported 33W.

In the camera department the rear camera is the same as it predecessor i.e. triple camera module with 64MP with OIS as the main sensor, 8 MP ultrawide, and 5 MP macro cam. The selfie camera has come down to 16MP from the 20MP of 11 Lite 5G NE.

The device is packed with great features. With time we will get more details about the device which further clear the picture of the Lite variant of the Xiaomi 12 series.

