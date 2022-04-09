Around three months back, Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 12 series. However, the family is not complete yet. The company has not launched the Ultra and Lite models yet. But according to some latest reports, Xiaomi 12 Lite is making its way towards markets. The phone with the model number 2203129G has just recently passed the FCC certification process, along with the TKDN and EEC.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Appears on FCC Certification Hinting an Imminent Launch

The phone with the same model number has also gone through a Geekbench test. The Geekbench listing has revealed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset. Additionally, the phone will come with 8 GB of RAM and was running MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Furthermore, the FCC certification confirms that the phone will have three memory options – 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB. This is a dual SIM phone, but it’s not clear if there is a MicroSD slot.

According to the previous leaks, the Xiaomi 12 Lite will have a 6.55” OLED display. It will feature a triple camera setup which includes a 64 MP ISOCELL GW3 sensor (1/1.97”, 0.7 µm, Tetracell), an ultra-wide and a macro camera.

The previously launched phones include a vanilla, a Pro and an X models. The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro have come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a Snapdragon 870 in the 12X. . The X model has an MSRP of €700, which highlights the need for a more affordable Lite model. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is allegedly coming next month, which will also be a good time to launch the Lite.

