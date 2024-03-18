Galaxy S25 Is Set For A Major Redesign & iPhone 16-Inspired Display

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 has been in the rumor mill for weeks. The upcoming flagship series is expected to sport a larger display and Snapdragon chipsets starting with the vanilla model. The tech giant recently confirmed a pivotal deal with Qualcomm igniting speculation on the S25‘s capabilities. Recently, a tipster got his hands on critical information from a Samsung source. According to the latest reports, Samsung will increase the base model’s display size to 6.36 inches, up from 6.2 inches. It seems as if Samsung is taking inspiration from Phone 16 Pro’s rumored switch from a 6.1-inch screen to a 6.3-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy S25 To Get A Major Makeover

For all those unaware, the Galaxy S24+ comes with a 6.7-inch display, while the top-tier Galaxy S24 Ultra recently entered the compact tablet category with a 6.8-inch screen. If we compare these figures, it’s apparent that the Galaxy S25 models might come with larger panels. A larger display means more space for innovative components, improving the user experience. Samsung may incorporate a larger battery and a vapor chamber with a larger surface area to ensure optimal cooling for the upcoming Galaxy phones.

Samsung has been basking in the success of its latest flagship series. The company seems to maintain its momentum as it saw an impressive shipment number for the Galaxy S24 series. Moreover, the company is quite sure that upgrading chipsets, cameras, and AI features will only work if the design remains dormant.

Samsung and Qualcomm recently signed a multi-year agreement which is no doubt a significant development in the smartphone industry. As per the new agreement, Samsung will have access to the top-notch Snapdragon chipsets for future mobile phones. Therefore, the upcoming Galaxy S25 may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. On the other hand, there is a rumor swirling around with a completely different scenario. It states that SD chipsets will be limited to the Galaxy Z series only. Anyhow, it is still too early to say anything. We will have to wait more to get authentic information. We’re in the early stages of understanding Samsung’s plans right now. Don’t worry at all as plenty of information is yet to be revealed. So, stay tuned!