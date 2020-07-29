Samsung Galaxy’s unpacked event is in rumours from quite some time. The event is going to happen on August 5th. It is said that the company is going to unveil the variety of devices in that event. However today, Samsung has officially unveiled the number of devices in a teaser that will launch in the Galaxy Unpacked event. A total of eight devices will launch in the event. Among them, the star of the show will be the Galaxy Note20 series. But there would be other devices too.

Galaxy Unpacked Teaser Reveals all Devices Coming on August 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will also launch in that event. More interestingly, the company will launch the Galaxy Tab S7 series including vanilla Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus. Moreover, the company will also launch the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live. Here is the short video confirming the devices that are going to launch.

The video starts off with the new Mystic Bronze colour which is the new flagship colour for Samsung’s devices. Then comes the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the 0:06. Moving forward, we will see the Note20’s S Pen stylus as well as several fast-paced shots of various design sketches, parts and even the retail box of the Note20.

Samsung will hold an online event to launch its devices keeping in mind the security reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only a few days left in the launch of the devices. Till then stay tuned for more updates.