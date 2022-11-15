Game Awards 2022: This game bags 10 Nominations

The nominees for the Game Awards 2022, which honour the year’s most creative voices in gaming, have been released.

With 10 nominations, including Game of the Year and Best Game Direction, “God of War Ragnarök” leads the group. In a recent review, Variety called the highly anticipated game “a 10 out of 10, ticking every box with a blend of pulse-pounding action, humour, and character development that will stick with gamers long after they’ve completed the campaign.”

Elden Ring(opens in new tab) and Horizon Forbidden West(opens in new tab) tie for second place with seven nominations each, while BlueTwelve’s cyber-kitty sim Stray(opens in new tab) takes third place with six nominations. A Plague Tale: Requiem (opens in new tab) came in second with five nominations, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab), Immortality (opens in new tab), Neon White (opens in new tab), Sifu (opens in new tab), Tunic (opens in new tab), and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 each received three.

As is typical of award events, there are some ‘unusual’ selections among the candidates. Elden Ring, for example, is nominated for Best Narrative, which is strange given what an incomprehensibly directionless mess it is, while the critically acclaimed Immortality received nominations for Best Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Performance but was overlooked for Best Indie Game.

The Game Awards 2022 will be available for free on more than 40 digital video networks on December 8, including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram Live, and TikTok Live.