Game Awards 2022: How to Watch Awards?

The Game Awards 2022 will take place on Thursday, December 8th, with the first act beginning at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT. While the concert is live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, you may watch it for free on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. The Game Awards website has a more complete list of places to watch the show.

The Game Awards 2022 will have plenty of teasers and reveals in addition to honoring the best games of the year. Here are our guesses for some of the impending announcements from the show.

The year 2022 is expected to be one of The Game Awards’ most significant ones yet. Deadlocked for nominations are Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok, with games like Horizon Forbidden West and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 following closely behind. The major prizes might go any way, but let’s face it: most gamers will watch for the teasers and announcements.

The Game Awards is currently one of the largest gaming events outside of E3, so it’s customary for businesses to fill the time between awards with advertisements for their upcoming titles. Just in the past year, gamers have received announcements for games like Slitterhead and Alan Wake 2, as well as the eagerly anticipated debuts of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

This year’s Game Awards will undoubtedly feature a ton of trailers, but no one is quite sure which revelations to anticipate. Of course, there are several clear options suggested by the rumour mill (as well as some educated estimates).