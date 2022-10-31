God of War Ragnarok leaks, spoilers surfaces on the internet

A US retailer allegedly violated God of War Ragnarok’s’ street date,’ selling copies of the game weeks before its official release. As a result, some gamers are now navigating the adventure free of NDAs and spoiler agreements.

Some people evaluating the game had accidentally posted their screenshots, and while some of them might have hinted at specific events, the majority were merely very attractive.

Meanwhile, given how easy it is to find footage at the moment—some YouTube videos have millions of views—developers Santa Monica Studio have issued a statement asking everyone to be considerate of fans who don’t want the game to be spoiled, but also to try and stay off much of the internet for the next week.

‘You know, right now, I can definitely see the advantage of having only one installer on the physical disc.’ ‘SMH,’ Ragnarok producer Cory Barlog tweeted in response to the leak.

Twitter is mostly just people stating stuff like “be careful, God of War spoilers are out,” but the real cesspool is YouTube, where folks with early copies are uploading entire fights and sequences of the game.

a retailer selling the game nearly TWO WEEKS before release. just so disappointing. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022

A message from the team. pic.twitter.com/SRE9tSOV6a — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 30, 2022

The leaks had gotten out of hand at this point, with social media swamped with spoilers in the form of photos, GIFs, videos, and other material. While previous leaks occurred earlier in the month, this latest batch is more larger and pertains directly to the game’s main, epic narrative.