Handheld Gaming Consoles Will Have Replaceable Batteries Under New EU Law

According to the new regulation in the European Union, the next generation of handheld gaming consoles could all have replaceable batteries by 2027. The European Council adopted the rule on July 10. The rule is designed to ensure sustainability and reduce battery waste.

“Batteries are key to the decarbonisation process,” Teresa Ribera, Spanish minister for the Ecological Transition, said in a statement. “End-of-life batteries contain many valuable resources, and we must be able to reuse those critical raw materials.”

The regulation will apply to all batteries including all waste portable batteries, electric vehicle batteries and industrial batteries. Ii will also apply to starting, lightning and ignition (SLI) batteries (used mostly for vehicles and machinery) and batteries for light means of transport (e.g. electric bikes, e-mopeds, e-scooters).

This would also include portable handheld gaming consoles, like the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck.

It means you would soon be able to remove and replace your own gaming console battery. Portable batteries must be readily removable and replaceable by the end-user at any time during the lifetime of the product.

Companies will also be required to provide information on the carbon footprint of their batteries, including the battery’s components and recycled content, a QR code with more info and a “battery passport.” Labelling requirements will kick in during 2026, and QR code requirements by 2027.

While this new regulation will only apply in the EU. However, the console makers will launch replaceable batteries worldwide rather than making a separate device for the European market. Nintendo and Valve didn’t say anything regarding this yet.

The EU has also made it compulsory for companies to USB-C charging cables across all devices from 2024. Apple will have to switch the iPhone to USB-C to comply.

