Android fans, get ready to rev up your excitement! Google has just launched the first developer preview for Android 15, marking the beginning of the rollout process for the next major Android update.

This initial release is just the start of a series of developer previews and betas that will precede the final Android 15 release later this year. So, what can you expect from Android 15, when will it officially launch, and should you consider downloading it? Here’s a comprehensive overview of everything you need to know.

Google Announced Android 15 – Everything You Need to Know

Google has outlined three key focus areas for Android 15: privacy/security, support for creators and developers, and maximizing app performance.

Starting with privacy and security updates, Google has upgraded the Android AD Services to extension level 10, introducing new under-the-hood technology that enhances user privacy and enables more personalized advertising experiences for mobile apps.

Another user-facing change is the introduction of partial screen sharing, allowing users to record specific parts of an app rather than the entire screen. Additionally, Google has expanded the Health Connect platform to include more fitness and nutrition data types, and has implemented increased security measures for files to protect against malware and unwanted modifications.

In terms of camera enhancements, Android 15 features improvements in low-light settings, giving developers more control over boosting the brightness of the camera preview. The update also provides users with more precise control over the camera flash. For music creators, Android 15 adds UMP support to virtual MIDI apps, enhancing functionality with composition and synthesizer apps.

In the realm of app performance, Android 15 introduces upgrades to the Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF). On supported devices running Android 15, this upgrade adds a new power-efficiency mode that improves long-running background workloads. Additionally, new thermal thresholds aim to reduce thermal throttling.

While many of the new features in Android 15 focus on under-the-hood improvements, Google is expected to announce additional features in future developer previews and betas. However, current indications suggest that Android 15 may be a relatively modest upgrade compared to Android 14.

Developer Preview 1 is available now, with a second developer preview expected in March. Google will follow this with several beta releases between April and July.

Based on this timeline, Google will announce the final release in August or September. Delays are always possible, but this is the current expectation.