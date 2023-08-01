For the past few years, international Google Stores have celebrated the company’s birthday with hardware discounts. This year Google will celebrate its 25th anniversary and you will also get discounts on Google Store as well.

Google was developed on September 4, 1998, though it has long celebrated the occasion on September 27 instead. That’s typically when the Google Store birthday discounts start in Asia and Europe. Historically, the US Google Store does not participate.

Google Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Discounts on Official Stores

Anyhow, the Google Store’s 25th birthday celebrations are kicking off rather early this year. Google Store Japan revealed that the anniversary campaign will start on August 8 and end on August 22. In Japan, users will get a 25% discount on the devices:

Pixel 7 & 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Buds A-Series

Pixel Buds Pro

Pixel Watch Bluetooth/Wi-Fi & 4G LTE

Nest Hub 2nd Gen

Chromecast with Google TV HD & 4L

Nest Wifi routers and points

Nest Cam (wired)

Nest Cam (battery)

Additionally, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the Pixel Tablet, come with store credit for future purchases. All phone trade-ins, including with the 7a, see boosted values and a Google 25th anniversary limited tote bag. It depicts “25 years of Google’s culture and mission.”

It is unclear at this point what other markets will offer the discounts. However, it will be a similar 25% discount on certain Google products. Hopefully, the tote bag will come to other markets as well.

