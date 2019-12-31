Google has the habit of celebrating special days with the help of a beautifully designed logo, sometimes animated and other times in pictorial form. What can be more special than a new year which gives new hopes and a new dream to people along with fireworks? Keeping in view this special day, like always, Google has come up with a new Doodle celebrating the new year 2020 with colourful fireworks.

This new year Doodle shows froggy and a bird who is wearing birthday caps, enjoying the ongoing fireworks at the back. The froggy also has a whistle, which is considered to be a tool of showing happiness. Google has a perfectly celebrated new year with a firework as it is the traditional way of welcoming the new year and many private companies in actual observe such activities to make people happy.

Google Doodle Welcomes New Year 2020 With Fireworks

The Fireworks shown by Google are in five different colours including blue, red, yellow, pink and green. Previously for Christmas, Google Doodle was also amazing.

In Pakistan, Google celebrates the birthdays of all famous personalities which everyone knows and never leaves a chance of giving tribute to any of the celebrity who has done something good for the country.

This Doodle is quite simple, but at the same time, it is beautiful. Happy New Year to everyone from our side as well. Don’t forget to enjoy the fireworks!

