Soon all the uncertified Android devices will not be able to run the Google Duo app. Other than that, Google Messages will also stop working on the uncertified android devices.

Earlier this week, an update notified that the Google Duo app will stop working on “uncertified” Android devices. Only the certified android devices will be permitted to run the app (a certified device is one that’s been tested by Google and comes with a suite of Google apps).

Google Duo Will Soon Stop Working on Uncertified Android Devices

The latest update to Google Duo known as version 123 is coming now via the Play Store includes a notice.

Duo is going away soon. Because you’re using an unsupported device, Duo will unregister your account on this device soon. Download your Clips and call history to avoid losing them.

For readers’ information, all the new phones of Huawei would fall under the uncertified category, as they rely on its own HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS).

Oof, the Google Messages app will stop working on uncertified devices (eg. many Huawei phones) starting March 31st. pic.twitter.com/IqgM5MCsMh — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 20, 2021

It is to be expected that it will take effect on March 31 this year.

Like Google Messages, Google Duo will soon stop working on uncertified Android devices. Google will pull the plug on March 31, 2021, and will give a 14 day grace period to give users the opportunity to download Clips and call history. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 22, 2021

Previously, Google allowed all the uncertified Android devices to sideload the app and use it without any registration. The company said that signing in the app with out Google account has created major troubles.

