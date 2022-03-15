Google is Testing a More Feasible ‘Chip’ feature for Photos app

Google Photos and Google Lens work together to improve your phone’s camera. For a long time, the Photos app has worked with Lens to handle text in both photos and screenshots – it’s not perfect, but it’s impressive. Now, Google is testing new “chip” shortcuts when it detects any text in an image in order to make these features more accessible to the public.

Google is testing a More Feasible ‘Chip’ Feature for the Photos app

Google Photos has already demonstrated its ability to detect the presence of text and direct users to engage with it in Lens. Though in this new test, you’ll be seeing more chips with options like “Copy text,” “Listen,” “Crop,” and “Markup”. All of these settings are already available in the app and the inclusion of these new shortcuts will make these features more apparent and accessible.

There’s also a shortcut to search using Google Lens, which is kind of meaningless given that the bottom bar already has a “Lens” button. We’re trying not to get too worked up about it because this is clearly still a feature in active testing and we haven’t seen it on our own devices yet.

If you want to check whether e you are a part of this experiment or not, make sure you have the most recent version of Photos from Google Play or APKMirror. We can’t guarantee that you’ll get them right now as it is in the testing phase but you can still try.

