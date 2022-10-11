Epic Games, which makes the hit game Fortnite, has accused Google of more antitrust behaviour. Fortnite is claiming that Google “paid off developers with the means, capability and desire” to not launch other app stores.

Last week, Epic and dating app developer Match Group wrote in a court filing that “Google spent a billion dollars on secret deals with the top app developers”.

Epic Games Says Google Pushed Competitors Not To Launch App Stores

Check Also: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hosted An Event Inside Fortnite

Initially, Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. However, a spokesperson told that it will oppose the new claims, adding that it doesn’t prevent developers from creating competing app stores. Now Google said, “In fact, the program is proof that Google Play competes fairly with numerous rivals for developers, who have a number of choices for operating systems and app stores,”.

The move marks the latest twist in Epic’s long-running lawsuit with Google. Epic is arguing that Google is illegally forcing app developers to use its payment processing service, which charges mandatory commissions of up to 30%. Epic also sued Apple over roughly the same issue, losing its first major round in court and currently arguing appeals.

Both Google and Apple have maintained their respective rules are fair and fall within standard industry practices. Both companies kicked Fortnite off their respective app stores in 2020.

See Also: Why Google and Android App developers are fighting?