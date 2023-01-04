Advertisement

Google Pixel 7a Leaks in a Blurry Hands-on Video

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Jan 4, 2023
Google Pixel 7a leaks
We already know that Google is working on its Pixel handset. Google Pixel 7a has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Official-looking renders of the Pixel 7a were outed last November. The renders revealed a device that borrows heavily from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the design department. However, the upcoming phone will be the cheapest of the bunch. Now, the phone appears in a blurry hands-on video that originated in Vietnam.

The video is not that blurry, have a look at the video first.

Additionally, the phone will have a 90 Hz refresh rate. You can also see this in the video. Moreover, there’s dual-SIM support too. That’s about all we can say about this leak. According to past rumours, the Pixel 7a will have an FHD+ screen,  wireless charging support (capped at 5W though), and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, the phone will have dual rear cameras. The capacities of both lenses are not clear yet.

According to a recent leaked Google smartphone launch roadmap, the Pixel 7a should become official “around April or May”. Most likely the announcement will take place at the company’s annual developer conference called I/O, which happens in May.

Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger who focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature.
