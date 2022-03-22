Google removes Android Pie and KitKat statues from Headquarters

The funny Android statues for the Oreo version of smartphones were once seen in the small park of Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. These Android pie and KitKat statues have been removed now from the park which was once a popular spot to take photos.

Google’s versions of mobile operating systems were named after the sweets and desserts before it switched to Android 10. These OS systems were Pie, KitKat, Ice Cream Sandwich, and Bugdroid (holding lollipop). The statues have been constructed for the park depicting all these OS systems.

Android pie and KitKat statues Removed From Headquarters

These statues were located outside the visitor’s center in the Landings office complex. Now they have been removed from the previous location and have been moved to some other unknown location not yet revealed by Google.

The statues seem were not been taken care of. The visitors used to comment that the condition of the park was not good as the statues were broken. The visitors used to come to take a picture with the famous statues but since the last few months, the visitors’ comments were not good.

The process of removal of the statues started a month ago. This can be seen from the Google Maps shots. The statues have been sent for repair until they get their new home in Google’s vicinity. The purpose of removing the statues from the garden is the planned redevelopment of the Landing site on the Mountain View Campus. Also to repair the status to attract the visitors more to the site. The other reason is to install new statues in the location so that the visitors be happy and feel the change.

At the moment the park is barren with no statues and barren pieces of land. The fans are waiting to see something new and amazing in the coming months.

