Recently, the search engine giant Google announced a new website developed to be a “one-stop-shop” for the general public with food insecurity. The “Find Food Support” site encompasses a food locator tool attached with Google Maps which users can use to locate their nearest food bank, food pantry, or school lunch program pickup site in their region.

Google Rolls Out a New Search tool to help Fight food insecurity

In addition to that, the company is collaborating with non-profit groups such as No Kid Hungry and FoodFinder, along with the US Department of Agriculture, to make a total of 90,000 locations with free food support.

This new website is a product of the company’s newly established Food for Good team, previously called Project Delta when it was headquartered at Alphabet’s X moonshot division. The primary ambition of Project Delta is to “create a smarter food system,” which encompasses standardizing data to enhance communication among food distributors to alleviate food waste.

Generally, food insecurity is defined by a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life style. During the time of the pandemic, the number of people dealing with food insecurity has seen a sharp spike, affecting over 45 million which include 15 million children.

During 2020, Google says that searches for ”food bank near me”, ”Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)”, ”food stamps application,” and ”school lunch pick up” reached record highs.

Moreover, Google is publishing 5 new videos on YouTube with the purpose of de-stigmatizing food insecurity. The site will also include links to food support hotlines, state-by-state benefit guides, and information for specific communities, like seniors, families, and children, and military families.

