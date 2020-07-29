Google Stadia is now allowing all the players to play games on their Android phones over 4G and 5G connections, Google announced. Since launch last year, players have only been able to play Stadia games on their Android phone over Wi-Fi.

Google Stadia Tests Game Streaming on 4G & 5G Networks

The tech giant said that if you are willing to opt in to the experiment, open up the Stadia app on your Android phone and tap on your avatar. Now select Experiments and use Mobile Data.

“Try games on Stadia using 4G and 5G with a new Stadia Experiment launching July 28. If you’d like to be part of this Experiment, you can opt into cellular play by opening the Stadia app on an Android phone, clicking on your avatar in the top right corner, selecting Experiments, and then choosing Use Mobile Data.” The company said in the blog.

As the option is rolling out in the Experiments menu, some users are observing purple bubbles over the Wi-Fi icon on the Home tab. By tapping on it, prompts them to enable the experiment.

However, Google didn’t share detail yet what resolution you’re getting when playing Stadia on 4G and 5G networks.

The new Stadia test went live yesterday and some users have already enjoyed a gaming session or two over 4G network. One of the users shared his experience in a tweet.

Just recorded my mobile gaming experience on Doom Eternal with 4G and Kishi) Video will be ready to publish in ~30 hours (Most likely before Celeste first look) — Gem Stadia (@GemStadia) July 28, 2020

