Get ready to enjoy the free version of Google Stadia game streaming service. Google has launched it officially yesterday. If you have a Gmail address, then you can sign up, and enjoy the free two-month trial of Stadia Pro as Google is offering it as a part of the launch. A two months ago, Google promised a free tier and now it has fulfilled its promise. So you all can get access to nine games that include the GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper, free of cost.

Enjoy Free Version of Google Stadia with a Two-Month Pro Trial

Google is not charging existing subscribers for the next two months, so the existing Stadia Pro customers will also get two months of the service for free. The free trial of Stadia Pro will be available in fourteen countries and users are able to buy and keep individual games on the service.

The service will revert to the base free Stadia service after the two-month Stadia Pro trial which is limited to 1080p resolution, 60fps, and stereo sound. To accommodate the influx of new users, Google is making some changes to Stadia.

Phil Harrison, Google’s Stadia chief explains:

“To reduce load on the internet further, we’re working toward a temporary feature that changes the default screen resolution from 4k to 1080p, The vast majority of people on a desktop or laptop won’t notice a significant drop in gameplay quality, but you can choose your data usage options in the Stadia app.”

If you want to try out Stadia, you can sign up for free over at Google’s Stadia site as the company has rolled it out and there is also a possibility that the free version might not be available in your region yet.

