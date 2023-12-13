Google to Launch a New Tool for Privacy Concerned Android users

In this digital age, privacy has become one of the most sought-after things. In this regard, a report suggests that Google is working on a tool called ‘Private Space’ that empowers users to hide their desired apps. It can prove to be a valuable privacy feature for many Android users.

The new tool will provide users with a similar level of privacy as we have already witnessed in some Samsung and OnePlus phones. The upcoming tool is also mentioned in the release notes, which suggests that it will allow users to “hide private apps in a secure space that only you can access.” The new tool will be portrayed as a new icon and will be located at the bottom of the app drawer by default.

It’s worth noting here that the apps within Private Space won’t appear in searches, which will lead to a secure and confidential user experience. Furthermore, the tool is designed to stop notifications from private apps when Private Space is locked.

In addition, Google intends to make it difficult for unauthorized users to notice Private Space, as it won’t leave any clues in the permission manager, privacy dashboard, or any other settings.

Private Space is expected to be released with the launch of Android 15 next year; however, the tool is in the testing phase, and we are not sure of an exact launch date.

