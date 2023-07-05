Google’s New Privacy Policy: Utilizing Public Data for AI Training

According to newly implemented amendments to its privacy policy, Google is now able to use public data when developing and training artificial intelligence products.

The policy of the tech giant has been updated on July 1st, and it stated that:

Google uses the information to improve our services and to develop new products, features, and technologies that benefit our users and the public. For example, we use publicly available information to help train Google’s AI models and build products and features like Google Translate, Bard, and Cloud AI capabilities.

Previously, the policy only included a single reference to Google Translate and indicated that information that is available to the public may be used to assist in the training of “language models” developed by Google.

Google’s recent update, although not altering the user experience or directly affecting its products at present, indicates a stronger focus on artificial intelligence (AI) endeavors. The adjustment in language suggests that the company is placing greater emphasis on the role of public search behavior in the ongoing advancement of its AI technologies.

Google Teases Expansion into AI with New Offerings: AI Shopping, Google Lens Features, and Text-to-Music Generator In a recent development, tech giant Google has dropped hints about its plans to venture into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). The company has revealed its intention to introduce various AI-powered innovations, including AI shopping experiences, enhanced features for Google Lens, and a cutting-edge text-to-music generator. With the aim of revolutionizing the way people shop online, Google is reportedly working on AI shopping experiences. This new feature is expected to leverage the power of AI algorithms to provide users with personalized recommendations, tailored product suggestions, and a seamless shopping experience.

Even though Google’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Bard, was met with less than enthusiastic response when it was originally released, it has swiftly caught up to other chatbots that are currently available on the market. To finish up its range of AI solutions, Google has also revealed that it would soon roll out an AI-based search that will be known as the Search Generative Experience (SGE). Ironically, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, just last month issued a warning to its own employees about the potential security dangers associated with using chatbots. At the same time, Google developed its own Secure AI Framework in an effort to improve cybersecurity in relation to AI threats.

The introduction of new AI products has been marred by concerns surrounding privacy, intellectual property, and the potential effects on human labor and creativity. These issues have cast a shadow over the widespread adoption of these models. OpenAI, the renowned creator of the widely used AI bot ChatGPT, has recently found itself facing a class action lawsuit. The legal action was initiated just last month, with the plaintiffs alleging that the company engaged in the unauthorized acquisition of a vast amount of internet data, without providing any prior notice, obtaining consent, or offering compensation.

Some people on the internet compared the recent upgrade from Google to the controversial ClearView AI, which developed a law enforcement-grade face recognition tool by purportedly gathering billions of facial pictures from social networking websites and other platforms. ClearView AI reached a settlement with the ACLU in 2022, which prohibited the corporation from selling or giving away access to its facial recognition database to private companies and people. The lawsuit had been filed by ClearView AI.

Google Issues Preemptive Warning to Users Regarding Future AI Plans In a recent development, tech giant Google has taken the initiative to caution its users about its forthcoming artificial intelligence (AI) endeavors. The company appears to be proactively addressing potential concerns by providing early notice to its user base. As the field of AI continues to advance at a rapid pace, Google is making efforts to keep its users informed about the company’s future plans in this domain. By issuing this preemptive warning, In a world increasingly driven by artificial intelligence (AI), it is important for users to be mindful of the potential consequences of their online searches. Recent reports suggest that these searches could inadvertently contribute to the development and enhancement of AI bots, making them smarter and more capable.

Check Out: Google Accused Of Training Bard On Data Of ChatGPT Without Authorization