Government Employees can get Online salary slips with PIFRA

PIFRA, Project to improve financial reporting and auditing was introduced in an effort to help government employees to receive timely and immediate financial reports. The overall goal behind PIFRA was to digitize the overall process for government employees and monitor fiscal deficits to pass accurate statements on the forecast of cash flow.

Apart from this, the mechanism can also manage public debts to provide financial controls. From now on, Government employees will be able to get their online salary slips quickly and conveniently. Previously Government employees had to go to the accounting office to get their pay role salary slip. To lessen this effort, this way is introduced for govt employees to get salary slips online in 2022.

How to get PIFRA online Salary slip?

In order to get the PIFRA Salary Slip, one needs to register on the fabs.gov.pk portal. If one wishes to get it every month, the registration will also need to be made each month as well. That’s all, PIFRA salary slip will be sent via Gmail. In case you are not able to find PIFRA salary slips in your Gmail inbox, check spam messages.

Information Needed to Apply for PIFRA Salary Slip:

you need to provide some personal and regional information to sign up. Below are the details that you need to keep ready before you apply for PIFRA online salary slip.

The information and key points you need to do registration are:

Before registering for this e-salary slip, keep this information along:

Full Name CNIC Number Cell-Phone/Personal Number You must be a Pakistani Government Employee Your Province like Punjab, KPK, etc. Date of Birth Private Email Address Your Government Level Scale Government Code

How to Register for PIFRA Pay Slip ?

So now you are ready for online registration. Let’s start it!

Go to the official website – www.pifra.gov.pk.

Now you will be redirected to http://www.fabs.gov.pk

Go to “Services” and tap “Online salary slip/Pension slip”.

A new page will be generated with the online registration for payslip form.

On the registration form, enter the asked information ie; Government Code, select your regional Government code, and employee’s personal number CINC or NIC and Cell phone number.

