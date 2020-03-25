Govt to Launch National Education TV Channel to Mitigate Academic Loss

Due to the ongoing situation in the country, children are not able to go to schools and spend most of the time at home watching TV and playing games on mobile phones. Keeping in view this situation, government has decided to launch a National Education TV channel in collaboration with PTV dedicated for delivery of education to mitigate academic loses due to closure of education in the country. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage convened to discussed alternate educational content delivery mechanism during corona virus outbrteak in the country.

National Education TV Channel will Deliver Education to Children in this Situation of the Country

The Ministry’ spokesperson aid that it was decided that to mitigate academic loses due to closure of education over the country, the ministry would launch a National TV channel (in collaboration with PTV) dedicated for delivery of education. It was agreed that the content will be developed in partnership with various education service providers free of cost, for which interest has been solicited. Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will establish emergency learning carters, where subject specialists will review and schedule the content.

The minister will review the progress on daily basis and it is expected that the channel will start broadcasting in the 1st half of April. Briefing in this regard will also be given to all provinces in the education ministers’ conference on 26th March. The Minister has also acknowledged the efforts of all officials / staff engaged in the process.

