Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Window Leaks: Rumor

No doubt, it is not the first leaked release window for Gta 6, of course. There have been any number of content creators, insiders, and leakers, who have claimed Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released anywhere between 2023 and the end of the year. For instance, a reputable leaker stated in May 2021 that Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch in late 2023. Obviously, every leak cannot be accurate, however, some leaks are worth sharing based on past reliability.

According to the latest leaks, Adrien Perea says that GTA 6 is set to release in 2025. He further followed that up by stating:

“It’s no brainer, just here to confirm it.”

It would be one of the latest release windows for GTA 6 claimed through leaks so far. The leaks regarding Grand Theft Auto are one of the greatest gaming businesses. A few days back, a hacker accessed Rockstar Game’s Slack server and Confluence wiki, resulting in the release of GTA 6 gameplay footage and source code. So, this just goes on. However, there had been no official words regarding it by the company yet. So, we can’t say anything for sure right now. Let’s just wait and watch what comes next.