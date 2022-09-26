Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Window Leaks: Rumor
We have been getting a lot of leaks and rumors regarding the highly anticipated GTA 6 for many months. Recently, we have come to know that the release window for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 has been shared by a prominent leakster.
A Reliable Leakster Has Shared Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Window
We all know that the past week has been incredibly active for the Grand Theft Auto community, certainly, not in a good way. According to the latest reports, a leaker is now believed to be arrested who has been claimed to have hacked Rockstar Games and stolen the source code for GTA 6, GTA 5, and other Rockstar projects.
