GSMA will Ban Some Russian Companies From Exhibiting at MWC 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now affecting technology trade shows. According to some latest reports, GSMA will ban some Russian companies from exhibiting at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The show will start on February 28th. However, it is not sure yet which companies were barred from attending, it said there would be no Russian Pavilion to showcase that country’s mobile products.

GSMA chief John Hoffman said that there are no plans to cancel or delay MWC 2022 itself. However, the organization said on its website that it would honour all “sanctions and policies” targeting Russia. Some companies are on the sanctions list, Hoffmann added. The measures allow mobile devices, but only as long as they aren’t sent to Russian government workers or affiliates.

The GSMA strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The situation is fast-moving, and we understand that various governments are considering broader sanctions against Russia. In light of this emerging situation and considering the tragic loss of life, MWC seems immaterial under the circumstances. MWC is a unifying event with a vision to convene the mobile ecosystem to progress ways and means that connectivity can ensure people, industry, and society thrive. The GSMA follows all government sanctions and policies resulting from this situation. There will be no Russian Pavilion at MWC22. Security for the event is constantly reviewed and adjusted as information emerges.

