Hands-On Experience — Visualize, Capture, Create with All New V23 5G

You’re in a smartphone retail store, and you need to find a jaw-dropping handset but only have a limited amount of time to look and spend. You go into the store with the intention of getting the greatest phone without having to run, but things take a terrible turn. The smartphone perplexes you by failing to satisfy your expectations in terms of appearance, colour, and features. It can be confusing and, more significantly, stressful to choose whether or not a smartphone would complement your own style. This is a pretty common smartphone purchasing scenario, and most people leave feeling defeated—until they learn about the ultimate and inspiring handset, the vivo V23 5G.

How does it stand out?

The V23 5G demonstrates that vivo knows how to design a flagship phone for power users, as it incorporates the greatest features while also offering a ton of upgrades. For starters, the smartphone comes with a great camera, a nice screen, long battery life, and fast enough to do all the work, social networking, and gaming you want to pack into a day.

After all, upgrade cycles and features are getting limited to each brand in the niche market. People keep holding onto their phones for longer. Thus, they’re looking for advanced camera and strong features that will bring off the best to the table to satisfy their requirement. Most top phones, believe it or not, are quite close in terms of user experience, but the vivo V23 5G has set itself apart with its high-tech specifications.

The technology you can’t miss!

The V23 5G brings a high-resolution 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera on the front to capture stunning and HD images at any point of day. It comes with Eye Autofocus on the front camera to uses advanced algorithms to track and focus on moving selfie subjects. It can track eyes no matter where they move or what emotion they carry.

Eye Autofocus smoothly glides on near and far frames so that the users don’t need to stare at the camera to capture the greatest moments. V23 5G has a 50MP HD Customized Sensor (50MP JNV) on the main selfie camera that comes with the latest ISOCELL 3.0 technology to increase light sensitivity that allows the camera to capture light from various angles with utmost ease.

The dual front camera system of the V23 5G achieves a 105° wide-angle field of view with an 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera providing an extended field-of-view which is very helpful to capture friends at house party and family lunch tables in a garden.

V23 5G offer enhanced capabilities to users with AI Extreme Night Portrait mode which can be used on the Super Wide-Angle Camera and Super Wide-Angle Night Selfie. This helps users to take super wide-angle portraits even in the dark surroundings supported by Dual-Tone Spotlight. It does not end here, the smartphone also comes with three Portraits – Party Portrait, Flash Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait to take selfies experience to a new range.

The main rear camera setup offers – 64MP with the large GW1 image sensor with 0.8μm large pixels, which also provides commendable light sensitivity. Followed by two secondary cameras: an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. The camera set up fulfils the needs for various photography types ranging from landscape photography to micro photography. It also has some interesting features like Super Night Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait and Ultra Stabilization for the perfect photography experience.

Powerful Performance with Extended Space

V23 5G is a thoughtfully created handset with smart incorporation of flavoursome features custom built to delight users with fast performance and strong battery support. V23 5G offers a flagship performance using MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor that brings forth fast app installation and start-up, dual mode 5G standby to the users on the go together with a 90Hz refresh rate display. The features like Extended RAM 2.0 feature are ideal to store more apps, photos, videos, and work-related files without paying extra for storage. Additionally, Liquid Cooling System, Ultra Game Mode comes in handy for heavy gaming and editing apps. 44W FlashCharge allows strong 4200mAh (TYP) battery to charge up in no time.

Avant-Garde design that reflects a piece of art

V23 5G is a unique smartphone that carries a luxurious look and feels created using an iconic Color Changing Fluorite AG Design technology. It is a new age mechanism that supports the phone body to gradually change its color upon exposure to ultraviolet light and after about 30 seconds under the sun. For instance, the Sunshine Gold variant of V23 5G turns from a light ice blue and pink-orange finish to a blue-green gradient look.

The design looks unique, modern, convenient, and appealing. This technology is a result of vivo’s two-year cross-industry and cross-discipline research for color-changing surface material. The outstanding outlook of V23 is combined with a Metal Flat Frame design to further enhance the design language of smartphones.

Final Verdict

All-inclusive, vivo’s V23 5G is an able-bodied smartphone that has turned the tables in the smartphone industry. The rich features and ultra-modern design are perfect to expedite the upgrading lives of young and diverse consumers of Pakistan.

The device is available in 12GB RAM + 256 GB ROM variant across Pakistan for Rs 89,999 only. Grab yours today.

Check out? vivo Encourages Users to Share Their Gorgeous Transformation Journey — Get Chance to be Featured on Its Official Social Media Channels and Win Exciting Gifts