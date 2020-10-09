Finally, Samsung has shared full specs of Galaxy A42 5G officially. The leaked image suggests that the phone will have a 6.6″ AMOLED touchscreen.

The upcoming phone’s screen has HD+ resolution and a Super AMOLED. On the phone’s front, there is 20 MP, f/2.2 while 48 MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide, a 5 MP f/2.4 macro cam, and a 5 MP f/2.4 depth sensor are beautifully placed on the rear of the phone.

Here are Full Specs of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

For smooth performance, the phone is powered by an unnamed chipset with an octa-core CPU (dual 2.2 GHz + Hexa 1.8 GHz).

“Based on that configuration of cores and their maximum clock speeds, this seems to be the Snapdragon 750G SoC, recently announced and already present in Xiaomi’s Mi 10T Lite.” according to GSMA.

The internal storage of the phone is 4/6/8GB of RAM which is expandable to 128GB, though, and expandable via microSD. The powerhouse of the phone is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery and it charges at 15W maximum.

The phone is featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor and will be available in Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White, and Prism Dot Gray.

At this moment, there are no details that when the company will make this phone official. The price is also unknown yet.

