Here is All There is to Know About Galaxy Tab S8 Series

It is confirmed that Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series are arriving on the 9th of February. Till now we have got many rumors and leaks about these devices. Here in this post we will be bring all the information about the specs and features of these devices, that we have till now.

According to the images leaked by the renowned and reliable tipster Evan Blass, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be having a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1848p resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The dimension of the Tab are 326.4 x 280.6 x 5.5mm and it will weigh around 728g. It is said that it will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. A big battery of 11,200 mAh will be on board with a 45W charging tech. It will also support the expandable storage. In the box of the Galaxy Tab S8, we will be getting a S Pen, USB-C to USB-C cable, leaflets and a SIM tool.

In the Galaxy Tab S8+ will have the same items as the Tab S8 Ultra. Though the dimensions will be 285 x 185 x 5.7mm and will weigh about 572g. The display size will be 12.4-inch Super AMOLED with 2800 x 1752p resolution. The battery capacity will be 10,090 mAh with 45W charging.

In the Galaxy Tab S8, the display size will be 11-inch LCD. The refresh rate will be 120Hz with 2560 x 1600p. The dimension are 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm and will weighs 503g. The battery size will be 8,000 mAh with 45W charging tech.

