Samsung to Launch Devices Via the Virtual and Metaverse

Here we have more interesting news regarding the Samsung’s 9th Feb event. The count down for the event is almost over. In a matter of couple hours Samsung is not only launching its new devices virtually but also in the metaverse. Till yet it is not yet confirm if this metaverse event will benefit Samsung or the viewers. The metaverse event launch was confirmed by the Korean company itself and said that the viewers need to head over to the ‘Samsung 837X”. In the virtual event the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be launched along with the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 lineup.

The virtual event will be aired from the official website and also on YouTube channel, their Facebook and Twitter accounts. Other platforms will also be airing the event i.e. Amazon Live, Twitch, Reddit and TikTok,

According to the Korean company “to enjoy and get the full experience of the Metaverse launch the viewer would need to connect their MetaMask wallet. If the viewer is logging in as a guest hi experience will be limited comparatively. A question arises a what is Samsung 837X. It is a virtual pace in Decentraland, where the viewers will be able to watch the whole event in 2D. They will be able to explore around the Decentraland, experience the New York City experience. They will be able to collect NFT and go on different quests.

In the event we have heard many rumors and leaks as what will be showcased. Just to refresh our memory the Samsung next flagship S series will unveiled i.e. Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra; other than the phone a Tab is also expected, the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup i.e. Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra

In a matter of hours we will see what Samsung has planned for us, so till then we need to be patient.

