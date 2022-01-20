Rumors of Samsung New Tablet to be called Samsung Tab S8 Ultra

A recent development in the device launches from Samsung company is of the upcoming flagship tablet. According to 91Mobiles on the official Samsung website “a familiar looking Samsung smartphone alongside a very unfamiliar looking tablet” was seen. The tablet had a complete different look to it with a display notch. The rumor has it that this tablet will be called Samsung Tab S8 Ultra, which is expected to be launched next month.

Though the display notch when introduced by Apple in iPhone X, was mocked by Samsung. The different rumors, leaks and news that we heard about the upcoming Samsung tab seems to be somewhat true. According to those rumors the Samsung Tab S8 Ultra will have a 14.6-inch OLED display. A 120Hz refresh rate with 2960 x 1848 pixel resolution. The front display notch will be having two selfie cameras of 12 MP. The second sensor is not yet confirmed as what it is for; but other devices are adding ultra-wide camera as the second sensor.

The Samsung Tab S8 Ultra is said to be the most advanced in its lineup, which includes Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus. All these three are said to have the same processor and support Stylus S-Pen. The distinguishing features of these 3 Tabs are their screen size and their battery capacity i.e. Tab S8 Plus will have a it smaller display of 12.7 inch OLED display and 10,090mAh battery and the Tab S8 with 11-inch LCD and a 8,000 mAh battery.

The other specs are that the Tab will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The RAM will be 16GB with an internal storage capacity of 512GB. It is also assumed that it will support the S-Pen. The battery size will be 11,200 mAh. The S8 Ultra Tab will be having a dual rear camera setup with 13MP as main camera and 6MP ultrawide camera.

The release date of these Tabs is not yet confirmed, but it s being speculated that with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, these Tabs may also launch on the 8th of Feb. If this speculation becomes true it will be a great surprise cause it will go against it tradition.

Here we are sharing rumors so we should take them with a pinch of salt and pray that the rumors are true. So till the release, wait patiently.

Also Read: Rumors of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Charging Tech