Here’s How Many iOS & Android Apps Have Suspicious Reviews: Analysis

We all know that mobile users usually turn to two main places when they’re in search of downloading an app of their preference. Yes, you thought right. I am talking about Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store. The bad piece of news is that both these places have failed badly to overcome fake reviews. A recent analysis has shown percentages of iOS and Android Apps that have suspicious reviews. So, let’s dig into it.

New Analysis Proves App Store And Play Store Continuously Fail At Filtering Fake Reviews Of iOS & Android Apps

It would not be wrong to say that it’s a constant struggle to filter suspicious reviews out of the apps. A recent analysis used a special model that classified all types of suspicious review behavior on those apps. The point worth mentioning here is that they found nearly 25% of the top 100 applications on Google Play have questionable reviews. If we talk about the App Store, the figure was said to be 17%.

So, it is quite clear that this trend has been spiraling upward for a number of years due to which many products and companies are really struggling. It has become quite common to do business based on fake reviews across the stores. People have been paying hundreds of dollars in order to attain five-star reviews. If you look for the data online, you’ll see a figure close to 18,000.

No doubt, it is quite massive and by benchmarking such apps, the clear strategy is to differentiate this from other trusted apps that come in similar categories. After that, the behavior linked to certain reviewers was used to calculate the degree of suspicious activity arising. It resulted in huge differences between both patterns of reviews.

Many apps have been making use of paid reviews using five stars. For example, dating apps had many positive reviews that comprised nearly 60%. Experts from this analysis want to make people aware of how they can note down suspicious activity in the form of review manipulation quite easily. They’re most of the time comprised of bulk uploads. As a result, many clusters of highly rated reviews arise over a time period of just four to five days. So, you can keep a check on this.

