Honda Introduces First Android Automotive Car with Google built-in

The upcoming Honda car, Accord, will come with “Google built-in,” which the company called Google Automotive Services (GAS). You will get Google apps, like Maps, built right into your dash running Android Automotive. Carmakers can implement AAOS without GAS, but Honda is going with the package deal in the 2023 Accord.

Honda is introducing its first Android Automotive car with Google built-in

GAS on the upcoming Accord will feature software like Assistant, Maps, and the Play Store, which all work independently of your phone. You can summon Google Assistant with Voice Match to access features like climate control, seat heating, navigation, and more.

Drivers can also control their media by asking Google to skip to the next track or rewind a podcast using their favourite media apps with just their voice. Google Play enables users to download various 3rd-party apps for music, podcasts and audiobooks, just like they would on their smartphone.

Besides the software features, Honda equips the 11th-gen Accord with a 1.5L turbocharged motor paired with a dual-motor electric hybrid system. Similarly, the upcoming Accord Touring comes with a 10.2-inch digital instrument display for the driver, 15W wireless charging, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and a new front sensor camera and radar system. The car also comes with Android Auto on lower trims and Apple CarPlay for iPhone users. Honda hasn’t outlined plans to showcase any other cars with Android Automotive soon.

