Hong Kong Based Social Media Company Registered by PTA

MICO World Limited is a Hong Kong based social media company. The company has been registered by the PTA as a Significant Social Media Company (SSMC) under Rule 7 (6) of Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules 2021.

The Hong Kong company has registered two of its apps MICO and YoHo. The apps process of registration has been completed in the event held at PTA headquarters.

PTA’s commitment to pursue the governments vision of digital Pakistan can be gauged from the fact that registration of two platforms i.e. Joyo technology Pakistan Pvt Ltd (Snack Video) and BIGO service Pakistan Pvt Ltd (BIGO Live, Likee) took place. In addition to recent developments, a third company was registered as well at todays event. Such steps will assist in expansion of digital economy of Pakistan.

