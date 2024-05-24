Honor 200 & Honor 200 Pro Specs Sheet Leaks Ahead Of Launch

The Honor 200 series is the most highly anticipated series by the company to date. The members of this family Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro will make their debut on June 12 in Paris. The devices are tipped to be more premium than ever with 4-layer AI. Several rumors and leaks have been circulating online about this upcoming Honor series. Recently, we got a fully leaked specs sheet of both devices. The authenticity of the specs sheet is still questionable however, it seems like the real deal. Let’s dig into what the specs sheet reveals.

Anticipated Honor 200 Pro & Honor 200 Specs

According to the specs sheet, the Honor 200 Pro will have the premium Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. However, the vanilla Honor 200 will come with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. Honor 200 will boast a 6.7” AMOLED pabel, while the 200 Pro will be slightly larger with a 6.78” diagonal. Both panels will have “1.5K resolution”. Chinese companies call it 1220p. Other features of the duo will include 4,000 nits peak brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Honor 200 Pro’s main camera will boast a 50 MP OmniVision OV50H 1/1.3” sensor. However, the Honor 200 will use a Sony IMX906 that is 1/1.56” in size. Both smartphones will come with OIS. The 50 MP portrait cameras of the handsets will come with 2.5x optical zoom and a Sony IMX856 sensor behind. Additionally, they will have optical stabilization. The ultra-wide camera is listed on the specs sheet as 12 MP. However, the selfie snapper is said to be 50 MP. There is no information on whether the Honor 200 Pro is a dual solution. Moreover, we still don’t know if the secondary camera is a 2 MP depth sensor or an ultra-wide shooter.

Honor is tipped to bring a 5,200 mAh battery with 100W charging on both devices, but the Pro will also get a coil on the back for 66W wireless charging and an Honor C1+ chip for enhanced wireless and cellular connectivity. Now, comes the most important question. How much the phones will cost? Unfortunately, there has been no information regarding the price of the series yet. We’ll find it in less than three weeks after the event in the French capital. So, stay tuned for more updates!