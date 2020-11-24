Huawei is continuously suffering because of a series of imposed bans on the company and its suppliers. The United States has ordered TSMC to limit its production of 5nm Kirin chipsets for Huawei which may affect the production of the incoming smartphones. The company is working on Mate 40 and Honor V40 series. Now according to some reports, Honor V40 Series will not use the Kirin 9000 SoC.

Honor V40 Series will not use the Kirin 9000 SoC

The famous Leakster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the Honor V40 series will not use the Kirin 9000. This is just because of the US/China trade war.

Previously, the Honor V30 and V30 Pro have come with the Kirin 990 chipset, HiSilicon’s top chip of 2019. If all was well, the V40s would have used HiSilicon’s 2020 flagship chipset. But because of the ban, the company is unable to use the Kirin chipset. TSMC has produced a few million units but these are for Huawei’s Mate 40 flagships.

Anyways, the company is still hopeful in bringing the new smartphones for its valuable customers. The company will use the alternative for it. The company may use MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ chipset. MediaTek is working on its first 6nm chipset, the MT6893, but that may not arrive in time.

As far as the launch of the lineup is concerned, the Honor V40 will go live in mid-December. Keeping in mind the previous trend, we may see three devices under this series. Ther could be Honor V40, Honor V40 Pro, and Honor V40 Pro+ devices. The phone is in initial rumours, we will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days.

Check Also: Honor V40 Series First Teaser Reveals