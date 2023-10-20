How Tecno & Infinix Became the Top Selling Brands in Pakistan?

The Chinese smartphone manufacturers Infinix and Tecno have become top-selling brands in Pakistan over the last year or so. However, the smartphone market has witnessed a decline in the last couple of years in Pakistan owing to high inflation, taxes, and the ban on imports. Therefore, it seems like Tecno and Infinix are the only two brands that have been able to capture market share.

As clearly evident, the sales of Tecno and Infinix have increased dramatically over the last few months. The Y-axis shows the value of the mobile phones that have been sold each month, which is pretty high. Now, you must be curious about how these brands have managed to make so many sales in the Pakistani market. Well, we have dug out some of the reasons that have led to the success of these brands.

Reasons behind the Tremendous Growth of Infinix & Tecno in the Pakistani Market

Affordability:

Affordability is one of the primary factors behind the tremendous growth of Infinix & Tecno in the Pakistani market. Even in times of global recession & inflation, the companies offered a number of budget-friendly smartphones, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers in Pakistan. Moreover, even if the smartphones are available at a low cost, they still offer a good balance of features and specifications for their price point. This entices consumers who want value for their money.

Local Presence and Support:

Infinix and Tecno have significantly invested in establishing a robust local presence in Pakistan, which has played a pivotal role in their remarkable success. These brands have not only made their smartphones accessible in terms of affordability but have also ensured that customers can rely on their local presence for support and service. This includes setting up service centers, customer care hotlines, and strong partnerships with local vendors and retailers. As a result, consumers in Pakistan feel more confident in purchasing Infinix and Tecno smartphones, knowing that they can easily access support, get their devices serviced, and have a direct line of communication with the brands. This localized approach has built trust and satisfaction among customers, ultimately driving the tremendous growth of Infinix and Tecno in the Pakistani market.

Strong Marketing and Distribution:

Infinix and Tecno have employed robust marketing strategies and effective distribution networks that have played a vital role in their rapid growth within the Pakistani market. These brands have adopted an approach that resonates with local consumers, understanding their preferences and needs. Through strategic advertising campaigns and sponsorships, they have created a strong brand presence in Pakistan. Additionally, their extensive distribution networks ensure that their smartphones are readily available across the country, from major urban centers to remote areas.

Customizations and Regional Adaptations:

Infinix and Tecno have recognized the importance of catering to the specific needs and preferences of the Pakistani consumer base. They have excelled in customizing their smartphones and services to suit the local market, effectively addressing regional demands. This approach involves not only translating software and interfaces but also understanding local usage patterns, such as the need for longer battery life due to frequent power cuts or robust cameras to capture cherished moments.

These were some of the reasons that depicted the extravagant growth of Tecno & Infinix in the Pakistani Market. Feel free to reach out to us in the comment section if you have any other suggestions regarding the article.

